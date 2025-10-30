Chandigarh, October 30: The festive season has just turned more exciting for lottery enthusiasts as the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 offers a chance to win prizes worth INR 36.14 crore. Organised by the Punjab State Lotteries Department, this is one of the biggest Diwali draws in India, with a first prize of INR 11 crore. The live draw will be held on October 31, 2025, at 6 PM in Chandigarh, and results will be available on punjablotterystore.com.

The Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 has an impressive prize lineup, giving thousands of participants a chance to win. The first prize winner will take home INR 11 crore, followed by INR 1 crore each for three second-prize winners and INR 50 lakh each for three third-prize winners. Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025: Everything to Know About Draw Timings, Result Date, Winning Amount and How to Participate in Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery.

Additional rewards include cash prizes ranging from INR 10 lakh to INR 300, ensuring over 1.27 lakh winners across different categories. Ticket sellers and sub-stockists will also earn commission rewards.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025: Draw Date, Time and Result Details

The much-awaited Diwali Bumper draw will take place on Friday, October 31, under the supervision of the Punjab State Lotteries Department. The live event will begin at 6 PM in Chandigarh, and results can be checked online at punjablotterystore.com or through authorised platforms and select TV channels. Winners are required to claim their prizes within 30 days of the result publication by submitting valid documents for verification. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

How to Buy Tickets and Participate

Tickets for the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 are priced at INR 500 each and are available both offline through authorised agents and stockists, and online via punjablotterystore.com. Each ticket belongs to one of three series, A, B, or C, with numbers ranging from 200000 to 999999. Buyers are advised to safeguard their tickets, as they are mandatory for prize claims.

Beyond the excitement and festive cheer, the Diwali Bumper Lottery also contributes to Punjab’s welfare and development programs, with proceeds directed towards public welfare schemes. All winnings are subject to TDS deductions under income tax rules, and participants are urged to verify results only on official sources to avoid fraudulent claims.

