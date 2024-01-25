Republic Day in India is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark and remember the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. Republic Day is one of the three national holidays in India, and the celebrations are elaborate and patriotic. One also witnesses an extensive representation of national symbols. National symbols play a significant role in fostering a sense of unity and pride among the citizens of a country. In India, several national symbols, including the national flag, national emblem, and national anthem, hold deep historical and cultural significance. In this article, let’s understand the significance of national symbols, like the national flag, national emblem, and the national anthem of India. Republic Day 2024: Know the Importance of the Indian Constitution and the Day When It Came Into Effect in 1950.

National Flag of India

The national flag of India, also popularly known as the ‘Tiranga’, is a tricolour flag with saffron at the top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom. The flag also features the Ashoka Chakra, a 24-spoke wheel, in navy blue at the center. The colours represent different aspects of India's identity. Saffron symbolizes courage and sacrifice, white represents truth and peace, and green signifies faith, fertility, and valour. The Ashoka Chakra represents the dharma (law). Flag Code of India: Rules for Storing and Disposing of Tiranga, National Flag With Full Dignity and Respect After Republic Day Explained.

Indian Flag (Photo Credits: Pexels)

National Emblem of India

The National Emblem of India features the four Asiatic lions standing back-to-back. It also includes the Dharma Chakra, a galloping horse, a bull, and an elephant, with the motto ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (Truth Alone Triumphs) written in Devanagari script. The emblem is a symbol of India's cultural, political, and historical heritage.

National Emblem of India (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

National Anthem of India (Jana Gana Mana)

The national anthem of India- ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was written by Rabindranath Tagore. It was first sung during the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress in 1911. It was originally composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali by polymath Rabindranath Tagore. The first stanza of the song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950.

Watch Video: 'Jana Gana Mana'

The main highlight of the Republic Day celebrations is the grand parade that takes place at Rajpath. The Republic Day celebrations start with the President of India hoisting the national flag at Rajpath, followed by the singing of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute, symbolising the military's respect for the occasion. The Republic Day parade also includes cultural performances from different states and union territories of India. Also, colourful and artistic tableaux from different states and union territories are an integral part of the parade.

