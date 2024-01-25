India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 every year. This year, India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. It is a significant moment for the nation. The Constitution of India, the longest constitution in the world, was put into force on January 26, 1950. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the main brain behind the drafting of the Constitution. As part of India’s Republic Day celebrations, people all over the country hoist the flag. Many events and performances are conducted in societies, schools, colleges, and offices across the country to mark the day’s significance. If you, too, are celebrating the Republic Day by hoisting the flag, make sure you follow the Flag Code of India. It lays down all the rules and guidelines to follow when storing or discarding the national flag. Why Is January 26 Celebrated As Republic Day in India?

How Do You Store the Flag?

First, place the flag in a horizontal position. Then, fold the saffron and green bands under the white band in such a way that they are visible. Then, fold the white band from either side, towards the centre, in a way that only the Ashoka Chakra and some parts of the saffron and green bands are visible. Then gently carry it in your palms and store it somewhere safe.

How To Dispose of a Paper Flag?

Should you throw it out of the window? No. Should you throw it on the street? Also, no. The Flag Code of India, 2002, states that paper flags should not be discarded by throwing them on the ground or anywhere on the streets. It should be discarded as a whole while keeping the dignity of the national flag in mind. Republic Day 2024: MHA Directs States and Union Territories To Ensure Strict Compliance of Flag Code Ahead of R-Day Celebrations.

How Do You Dispose of a Damaged Flag?

As per the Flag Code of India, if your national flag is soiled or damaged, it has to be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by either burying it or burning it.

Steps to follow if you are burying the flag:

First, take the damaged or soiled flag. Put it into a wooden box, store it properly, and then bury it. After burying the flag, you must observe a moment of silence.

Steps to follow if you are burning the flag:

First of all, pick a site where it can be done safely. Then, take the flag and fold the damaged flag. Once you light the fire, place the flag at the centre of the fire. Note that it is illegal to burn the flag before or without folding it. Indian Flag Significance: Know 10 Interesting Facts and All About the History and Evolution of the Tricolour.

As the national flag has pride and dignity attached to it, ensure you store or discard it properly. Let’s be responsible citizens and show the national flag the respect it deserves.

