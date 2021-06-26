The current era is all about skills and versatility. To be successful today, one needs to possess a diverse skillset. Each person is fueled to be the best version of themselves and out beat their competitors. The passion for reaching the top and acquiring the top ranks in a particular field has encouraged people to learn more than just one thing. If observed, the generation today has a diverse skillset. Being able to do more than just one kind of task is always appreciated. One such personality who has worked hard on his skills and has established himself in the industry is Steve Ryan.

Better described as singer-songwriter, author, poet, and activist, Steve Ryan is truly a Jack of All Trades, mastering everything he stepped foot in. This creative head debuted in the industry in 2010 and has been expanding his portfolio ever since. He is known for creating magical music with thought-provoking lyrics. Ryan has written more than two hundred songs and still continues to write more.

What it Takes to be a Creative Head

Steve Ryan began his career as a songwriter. He had penned downed beautiful and moving lyrics for various celebrities before discovering his talent for singing. Being in the music industry influenced him to try his luck in singing. He started off as a small-scale singer by occasionally performing at various shows. These performances polished his talent, and slowly Ryan became confident in performing before larger audiences. And so, after years of practice, he made his debut in 2010 with “Steve Ryan Presents.” Although this album was released for testing purposes, it received an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike. After the release of this album, there was nothing that could stop Ryan. He always knew he had a spark in him but just needed a little validation that he got after his album release.

In 2012, Steve Ryan released an EP called “Intermission,” which made it to the list of best-seller categories on Amazon. The next year he released his second full-length album called “Boundless Moments.” 2013 Steve realized that he had established himself in the musical industry, so he decided to explore his other creative side. As Ryan was a songwriter and was skilled in writing meaningful lyrics, it was easier for him to experiment with poems. In the same year, he released Love Poems: Are You the One? followed by a Spanish version Poemas De Amor: ¿Seras Tu the year after. The original version of the book received a 5-star award from Reader’s Favorite. 2013 was the year of releases for Ryan, as in the same year he released his second poem book, Christmas Poetry for Everyone, and Life Destiny. Apart from these books, he shares his poems and excerpts every now and then with his followers. As a budding writer, Steve plans to release more books on self-help and fictional books.

Apart from being a musician and writer, Steve Ryan has also expanded his skills as an actor. He has acted in many non-union films and commercials and is a SAG actor. Ryan is an occasional actor and dedicates most of his time singing and songwriting. He has also done numerous audiobooks He has utilized his full creative potential by excelling in all his talents and making them visible to the world.

Making Activism Creative

Anything that sounds serious does not mean it has to be serious. Activism is all about raising awareness about things that need to be highlighted. But this does not mean that it should be conveyed to people in a serious tone. Steve Ryan acknowledges the fact that the trend is digital, and so he has taken up upon his shoulders to educate the masses about pressing issues in a fun way.

Steve Ryan is raising awareness about increasing mental health issues and their root causes. He has created the “I Am Strong Challenge” to counteract all of the negative messages and energy that is going around in the world. The challenge is to make people believe that ‘They are Strong’ mentally, emotionally, and in all other ways. It is about empowering people to embrace their true identity and be confident of their gender, sexuality, income level, or other factors. Ryan created this challenge to spread positive and good energy and inspiration. The challenge involves the random selection of people by Steve Ryan and his team. The selected candidates would then be sent the “I AM Strong Merch” free of cost. The candidate would then be asked to share a picture or video of them wearing the merch and promote the campaign.

Having a bright, dynamic, and creative personality, Steve Ryan has set himself on the path to success. He has currently involved himself in various awareness campaigns and still creates music that inspires others.