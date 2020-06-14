Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind

New Delhi, June 14: Suicide, as per a recent survey, was found to be the top reason for over 300 "non-coronavirus deaths" reported following the imposition of lockdown in India. A major jolt was faced by the nation on Sunday as a highly popular Bollywood actor - Sushant Singh Rajput - ended his life at the young age of 34 by hanging himself from the neck. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Several government and non-governmental bodies have repeatedly urged the citizens to reach out to experts and psychiatrists via the helpline numbers in case they are experiencing suicidal tendencies. What could begin as a depressing thought can leave the individual distressed to an extent where he or she can ultimately take the extreme step.

In case if anyone is facing suicidal tendencies or experience a prolonged state of depression, it is recommended to reach out to experts via the helpline numbers available in India. Medical counselling received, under such circumstances, will help the distressed individuals to return back to their normal state of mind.

The state governments of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka launched the 104 toll free number to counsel those who are depressed or facing severe mental issues. Similar helpline numbers have also been issued by the governments of Telangana and Delhi, along with the civic body of Mumbai.

Telangana Roshni - 040-6620 2000

Andhra Pradesh 1Life - 78930-78930

Karnataka Arogya Sahayavani - 104

Tamil Nadu Sneha - 044- 24640050

Delhi Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002

Mumbai - BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212

Several private organisations are also provide consultation for mentally distressed individuals. The helpline numbers of most such organisations are operational throughout the day. Run by NGOs, their aim is to minimise the suicide rate in India. Below are some of the helpline nos.

The Samaritans - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044 2464 0050

Connecting - 9922001122 or on 8002094353

Vandrevala Foundation - 1860-266-2345 / 1800-233-3330

Roshni - 040 - 6620 2000, 6620 2001

COOJ Mental Health Foundation - 098225 62522

Aasra - 022 2754 6669

A research findings, releasing in May, revealed that 80 of the 338 deaths reported in India due to non-COVID-19 reasons following the imposition of lockdown was a result of suicide. The suicides were driven by fear of loneliness, depression and fear of being tested positive, said the study which involved public interest technologist Thejesh GN.

