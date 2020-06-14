Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind

Information Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:45 PM IST
Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind
Suicide Prevention | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 14: Suicide, as per a recent survey, was found to be the top reason for over 300 "non-coronavirus deaths" reported following the imposition of lockdown in India. A major jolt was faced by the nation on Sunday as a highly popular Bollywood actor - Sushant Singh Rajput - ended his life at the young age of 34 by hanging himself from the neck. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Several government and non-governmental bodies have repeatedly urged the citizens to reach out to experts and psychiatrists via the helpline numbers in case they are experiencing suicidal tendencies. What could begin as a depressing thought can leave the individual distressed to an extent where he or she can ultimately take the extreme step.

In case if anyone is facing suicidal tendencies or experience a prolonged state of depression, it is recommended to reach out to experts via the helpline numbers available in India. Medical counselling received, under such circumstances, will help the distressed individuals to return back to their normal state of mind.

The state governments of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka launched the 104 toll free number to counsel those who are depressed or facing severe mental issues. Similar helpline numbers have also been issued by the governments of Telangana and Delhi, along with the civic body of Mumbai.

  • Telangana Roshni - 040-6620 2000

  • Andhra Pradesh 1Life - 78930-78930

  • Karnataka Arogya Sahayavani - 104

  • Tamil Nadu Sneha - 044- 24640050

  • Delhi Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002

  • Mumbai - BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212

Several private organisations are also provide consultation for mentally distressed individuals. The helpline numbers of most such organisations are operational throughout the day. Run by NGOs, their aim is to minimise the suicide rate in India. Below are some of the helpline nos.

  • The Samaritans - +91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530

  • Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044 2464 0050

  • Connecting - 9922001122 or on 8002094353

  • Vandrevala Foundation - 1860-266-2345 / 1800-233-3330

  • Roshni - 040 - 6620 2000, 6620 2001

  • COOJ Mental Health Foundation - 098225 62522

  • Aasra - 022 2754 6669

A research findings, releasing in May, revealed that 80 of the 338 deaths reported in India due to non-COVID-19 reasons following the imposition of lockdown was a result of suicide. The suicides were driven by fear of loneliness, depression and fear of being tested positive, said the study which involved public interest technologist Thejesh GN.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

