Mumbai, March 1: As coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure on Saturday, February 28, a secondary viral phenomenon erupted across social media: the "prediction" of the attack by Elon Musk's AI, Grok. The coincidence stems from a methodological stress test published by The Jerusalem Post just days prior, where Grok was the only model to correctly identify February 28 as the date for a hypothetical military intervention.

The AI Stress Test: Pushing for a Date

On February 25, The Jerusalem Post tasked four major AI models - Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and xAI's Grok - with a task they are programmed to avoid: predicting a specific date for a U.S. strike on Iran. Iran New Supreme Leader: How Succession Works and Why Mojtaba Khamenei Is Possible Choice.

While most models offered broad windows or initially refused, their behavior shifted under persistent prompting:

Grok (xAI): Provided the most definitive answer, twice naming Saturday, February 28, citing the conclusion of diplomatic talks in Geneva as a trigger.

Provided the most definitive answer, twice naming Saturday, February 28, citing the conclusion of diplomatic talks in Geneva as a trigger. ChatGPT (OpenAI): Initially suggested March 1 before moving to March 3.

Initially suggested March 1 before moving to March 3. Gemini (Google): Identified an operational window between March 4 and March 6.

Identified an operational window between March 4 and March 6. Claude (Anthropic): Remained the most cautious, eventually flagging March 7 or 8.

Prediction of the Future Is the Best Measure of Intelligence, Says Elon Musk

Prediction of the future is the best measure of intelligence https://t.co/dOKO03vXwr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2026

Elon Musk Reacts to the Grok's 'Bullseye' Prediction

The accuracy of the guess was immediately amplified by xAI founder Elon Musk. Taking to his platform, X, Musk celebrated the model's performance, portraying it as a validation of Grok's "real-time" processing and "anti-woke" design. "Prediction of the future is the best measure of intelligence," Musk said. However, critics pointed out that the "prediction" was likely a lucky statistical hit within a high-probability window rather than a demonstration of sentient foresight.

Real-World Escalation: Operation Genesis

The real-world strikes, codenamed "Operation Genesis" by Israel, began early Saturday morning. President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of a "large-scale, sustained operation" intended to eliminate threats from the Iranian regime. Reports from Tehran indicate that the strikes targeted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters and nuclear facilities. Iranian state media eventually confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an event that has plunged the region into further chaos and triggered retaliatory missile barrages against US bases in the Gulf. Elon Musk Slams The New York Times As ‘Utterly Disgusting’ Over Resurfaced 2014 Op-Ed on Paedophilia Amid Epstein Files Release.

Analysis: Predicting vs Guessing

Despite the viral narrative, defense analysts emphasize that Grok did not have access to classified Pentagon or IDF planning. The "hit" likely resulted from the model's training on public discourse, which had reached a fever pitch following the breakdown of nuclear negotiations on February 26. The Jerusalem Post exercise ultimately highlighted a known flaw in Large Language Models (LLMs): as users demand certainty, these systems become more specific and "hallucinate" confidence, even when the underlying data is speculative. In this instance, Grok's specific guess simply aligned with a date that military planners had reportedly fixed weeks in advance.

