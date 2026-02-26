Mumbai, February 26: Jai Shah, who runs the student community page “Mind Faces” on Instagram, is facing serious allegations on social media, including claims of financial fraud, harassment and inappropriate conduct with minors.

According to multiple posts circulating online, Shah allegedly sold so called “insider notes”, “model papers” and “sure shot questions” for various Maharashtra examinations at a price of INR 1,800 per student. Critics claim that much of this material is freely available on official Maharashtra government websites and does not constitute exclusive or paid content. Some social media users have alleged that the total amount collected through these sales could exceed INR 60 lakh, though there is no official confirmation of the figure. *21*Phone Number# Scam Explained: How It Works and How To Deactivate Unconditional Call Forwarding.

Jai Shah of Mind Faces Under Social Media Scrutiny

In addition to the financial allegations, Shah has been accused of sending inappropriate messages and photographs to minor girls and engaging in cyber bullying. Several anonymous accounts have also claimed that students associated with Mind Faces were emotionally pressured and threatened that their academic careers would be harmed if they did not comply with certain demands. These claims remain unverified at this stage.

Mind Faces Founder Jai Shah Faces Online Allegations of Scam and Harassment

Posts further allege that Mind Faces owner Shah operates the organisation along with his mother and that certain interns were paid commissions to promote the study materials among students. ‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video Scam: How Scammers Use ‘Vera Hill’ Links To Hijack Your Phone and How To Be Safe

As of now, the allegations have surfaced primarily on social media platforms, and no formal statement from Jai Shah or Mind Faces has been issued publicly. It is also unclear whether any police complaint or legal action has been initiated.

Authorities are yet to comment on the matter. Students and parents are advised to verify information carefully and rely on official sources for examination related materials.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

