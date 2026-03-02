Mumbai, March 2: Apple is set to commence a significant week of product announcements starting today, culminating in a specialised in-person press event on March 4. According to industry reports and a social media teaser from CEO Tim Cook, the company is preparing to unveil at least five new products, ranging from a new entry-level iPhone to the first-ever "budget" MacBook.

The staggered rollout will reportedly involve online updates over the next three days, with hands-on sessions scheduled for March 4 in London, New York, and Shanghai. This hardware refresh is expected to focus on bringing the A19 and M5 chips to the consumer lineup, further integrating "Apple Intelligence" across its more affordable devices.

iPhone 17e and Entry-Level iPads

The headline mobile announcement is the iPhone 17e, which is expected to replace the iPhone 16e. The new model will likely feature the A19 chip, providing a substantial boost to graphics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Notable upgrades reportedly include MagSafe charging and an 18MP front camera with Center Stage, which adjusts the frame for group photos. Apple is expected to maintain the price at USD 599, or INR 59,900 in India.

In the tablet category, Apple is anticipated to refresh the 11th-generation iPad with an A18 chip to support AI features. Simultaneously, the iPad Air is tipped for an upgrade to the M4 chip, while the iPad mini may finally transition to an OLED display to improve contrast and colour accuracy.

M5 Chips and the First "Budget" MacBook

The Mac ecosystem is set for a major performance leap with the introduction of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. While design changes are expected to be minimal, a new MacBook Air featuring the standard M5 chip and a new N1 networking chip for faster wireless connectivity is also on the cards.

Perhaps the most significant addition is a long-rumoured low-cost MacBook designed to compete with Chromebooks and Windows laptops. Expected to feature a screen under 13 inches and an "iPhone-class" A18 Pro chip, this device is aimed at students and entry-level users. This model could be priced as low as USD 599, marking Apple’s most aggressive move into the value PC market to date.

