Due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases worldwide caused by the Delta variant and the Omicron Variant, Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups.

The Indian government on January 13, told the Supreme Court that it has not issued any guideline that urges vaccination without consent, or makes a vaccination certificate mandatory for any purpose. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that "no person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wishes". In other words, India is not endorsing a vaccine mandate, which some countries are in favour of.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it warns against vaccine mandates unless all other options have been exhausted.

But a growing number of countries are making shots compulsory for public servants and other workers.

Here’s a look at some of the countries and their outlook towards vaccine mandates:

AUSTRIA: All aged over 18 must be vaccinated from February 2022; holdouts can be fined up to 3,600 euros every 3 months. Only pregnant women and those who cannot get the vaccines on medical grounds will be exempted.

France: The French parliament approved a law that will bar unvaccinated people from accessing bars and restaurants. Further Public officials or employees, including civil security pilots, flight personnel providing care for victims, soldiers permanently assigned to civil security missions, firefighter need to be vaccinated.

UK: Starting April 1, it will be mandatory for health and social care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Italy: In January, the country made vaccines mandatory for individuals above 50 years. It is already mandatory for teachers and healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

Morocco: A vaccine certificate is required to access government buildings and visit places including bars, restaurants and hotels.

Germany: The country plans to make vaccines mandatory for all adults from February.

ECUADOR: The country has made covid vaccines obligatory except for people who have a relevant medical condition or incompatibility.

POLAND: Starting From March, vaccines will be mandatory for teachers, security personnel and uniformed services.

New Zealand: Vaccines are Mandatory for health and disability sector workers.

