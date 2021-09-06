New Delhi, September 6: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for the preliminary examination for the recruitment of constable today on September 6. The e-admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in to view and download their admit cards for West Bengal Constable Prelims 2021. IIM CAT 2021 Application Process To End Soon, Candidates Can Apply Online at iimcat.ac.in; Here’s How To Register.

As per the official notification, the preliminary written test for recruitment to the post of Constables & Lady Constables in West Bengal Police is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021. The exam will be conducted between 12 noon to 1 pm on the aforementioned date. The candidates are required to present a print out of the e-admit card along with an identity proof while appearing for the test. Scroll down to know how to download the admit cards for the said exam. Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Exam Schedule Circulating on Social Media Is Fake, Authorities Issue Clarification.

Here Is How To Download West Bengal Police Constable Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

On the home page click on 'Recruitment' tab

Here click on the link for 'Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020'

Click on the link to download e-Admit Card for your post

Enter required details

Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

The official notification adds "The candidates are strongly advised against wearing sports shoes, sneakers, high heeled footwear or any other kind of shoes for they will be refused entry into the venue of the test." Candidates should not that various electronic gadgets including mobile phones, portable scanners, digital wrist watches among others are prohibited to be carried to the test venue and action will be taken against those who don't comply with the same.

