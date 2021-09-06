Mumbai, September 6: A fake post showing the Maharashtra MHT CET exam schedule is being circulated on social media, triggering confusion among students and parents. Soon after the viral posts, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell issued a clarification in this regard and urged students not to fall prey to such misinformation, adding that the Schedule for CET Examinations is yet to be released. The Cell has advised the students to not fall prey to the fake schedule. Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Exam Schedule Circulating on Social Media Is Fake, Authorities Issue Clarification.

“It has come to the notice of this office that a Schedule for CET Examinations is being circulated on social media. All candidates are advised to note that the cis yet to be declared by the Competent Authority. Also, candidates are advised not to believe any such Examination Schedule being circulated on social media,” the official notice said. Click Here to Read the Official Notification.

Students should note that the schedule for MHT CET examinations will soon be available on the official website, mahacet.org only. Earlier, the state government of Maharashtra had announced that the entrance exam for engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses will be held between September 4 and 10. So far, no admit cards for the exam have been released. After the schedule is announced on the official website, the examination will be held at various centres across the state as well as outside Maharashtra in online mode.

