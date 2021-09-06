New Delhi, September 6: The online registration process for the IIM CAT 2021, i.e. the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will conclude on September 15. Candidates who wish to apply got the IIM CAT 2021 examination have to visit the official website-- iimcat.ac.in and register themselves. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad commenced the CAT 2021 application process on August 4.

According to the official notification, the IIM CAT 2021 will be held on November 28. The IIM CAT 2021 exam will help candidates seeking admission to various management programmes of IIMs. For all the latest information, candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.

Here's the Direct Link to Apply.

Here's how to apply online for IIM CAT 2021:

Candidates have to visit the official website-- iimcat.ac.in

On the website, log in and register to generate a unique User ID and Password

Use the generated User ID and Password to log in and then fill in the Application form

After filling in the details correctly, click on 'Submit Application'

Candidates have to make online payments to complete the registration and application process.

The candidates who are eligible to take the CAT 2021 test should hold a Bachelor's Degree, with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA awarded by any University or educational institution. The institution should be declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

