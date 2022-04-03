Mumbai, April 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division, Vidharbha region, and Gujarat will witness heatwave conditions on April 3. While heatwave conditions are very likely to impact Jharkhand on April 3 and 4. As per the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next 5 days.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Significant Weather Features dated 02.04.2022: i) Heat Wave Spell likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha & Gujarat on 02nd & 03rd April; over Jharkhand during 02nd-04th April; and over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh during 02nd-06th April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/2pVs9PkFDB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 2, 2022

According to IMD, no significant change in maximum temperatures has been forecasted over most parts of Maharashtra during the next 24 hours, and a gradual fall by 2 to 3 degrees thereafter. On the other hand, Gujarat will also have no significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the State for the next 2 days and a gradual fall by 2 to 3 degrees thereafter. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days, said IMD. Weather Forecast: Central, Northwest India To Sizzle Over Next Few Days; Rainfall Expected Over Assam-Meghalaya Region, Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, IMD has reported strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya region, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during the next 4 days and decrease thereafter. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over the Assam-Meghalaya region, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on April 3, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya on April 3 and 4.

Down south, a trough or wind discontinuity over South Indian Peninsular will cause light isolated rainfall over the Kerala-Mahe region, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal, and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days. Scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Lakshadweep.

