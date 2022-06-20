Mumbai, June 20: As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are favorable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand. IMD, in its bulletin, said, under the influence of strong southerly/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeast, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on June 20, and 21, and over Odisha from June 20 to 24. IMD said widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is very likely to continue over the Western Himalayan region, and fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the coming 2 days. Monsoon 2022: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Karnataka Amid Heavy Rainfall, Three killed So Far.

Down south, isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall is predicted over Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Gujarat Region, Konkan, and Goa during the next 5 days, meanwhile Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to experience heavy rainfall on June 20, and 21. Mawsynram Records Over 1000mm Rain in Last 24 Hours (Watch Video).

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with eight more persons losing their lives and over 37 lakh people suffering across 30 districts. Atleast 70 people lost their lives due to floods and landslides in Assam.

IMD has said that there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during the next 5 days.

