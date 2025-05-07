Mumbai, May 7: Operation Sindoor witnessed the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force deploying precision strike weapon systems such as loitering munitions to strike nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), it was confirmed by sources to ANI. Let's know what loitering munitions are.

Intelligence agencies provided the coordinates for these attacks, and the strikes were executed entirely from Indian soil. The selected targets were carefully chosen with the objective of neutralising terrorist infrastructure. The Ministry of Defence emphasised that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," with no Pakistani military installations being targeted. The operation was launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Operation Sindoor: Headquarters of Banned Terror Groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen Hit in IAF Strikes, Say Sources.

What Are Loitering Munitions Systems?

Loitering munitions, commonly referred to as loitering drones or loitering projectiles, are intelligent weapons that fly over a target area, scan for targets, and hit them at the opportune time. They are made to be highly accurate and inflict as minimal additional damage as possible. Operation Sindoor: List of 9 Sites in Pakistan and PoJK Where Indian Armed Forces Conducted Precision Strike at Terrorists Camps in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

These drones take off from a secure and covert location. While airborne, they stealthily make their way towards the target location, circle around, and remain stationary for the perfect moment to strike. If the target is no longer available or circumstances change, the drone can stay longer, alter the target, or abort the mission altogether.

A human pilot operates the drone and views a live video image of it, assisting in selecting the optimal time and position to attack the target. These systems are beneficial for small military units since they do not have to send out for assistance; they can directly hit the target with a high degree of precision.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).