In a calibrated military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces on early Wednesday, May 7, launched "focused and precise" missile strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The attack, named "Operation Sindoor", targeted infrastructure linked to three major terror outfits: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. The nine locations where Indian Armed Forces conducted "Operation Sindoor" are Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Sarjal in Tehra Kalan, Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, Maskar Raheel Shahid in Kotli, Shawai Nalla Camp in Muzaffarabad, and Syedna Bilal Camp in Muzaffarabad. Operation Sindoor Launched Against Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan: Indian Armed Forces Hit Terrorist Infrastructure.

List of 9 Sites in Pakistan and PoJK Where Indian Armed Forces Conducted Operation Sindoor

