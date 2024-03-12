Following the resignation of his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar, and the whole cabinet, the party announced on Tuesday afternoon, March 12, that Nayab Singh Saini will take over as the next chief minister of Haryana. At 5 pm today, Saini, the state president of the party and an MP from Kurukshetra, will take the oath of office. Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns: Haryana CM, Cabinet Ministers Step Down As BJP's Alliance With JJP Breaks Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Nayab Singh Saini To Be New Haryana CM

