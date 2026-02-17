The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has officially announced the comprehensive date sheet for the 2026 Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) board examinations. According to the released schedule, Class 12 exams will commence on February 25, 2026, while Class 10 exams are set to begin on February 26, 2026. The examinations for both classes will be conducted in a single afternoon shift, providing clarity to lakhs of students across the state as they enter the final phase of their academic preparation.

Complete Exam Schedule and Timing

The Haryana Board exams are scheduled to run through February and March, concluding in early April. All papers will be held from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM (some vocational subjects may end at 3:00 PM). CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin: Central Board of Secondary Education Exams Start in Single Shift, Lakhs of Students Appear Across India; Nervousness, Excitement on Day 1 (Watch Videos).

HBSE Class 10 (Secondary) Key Dates:

Feb 26: Mathematics (Standard & Basic)

Feb 28: Hindi

March 5: English

March 12: Science

March 16: Social Science

March 20: NSQF & Vocational Subjects (Final Exam)

HBSE Class 12 (Senior Secondary) Key Dates:

Feb 25: English (Core/Elective)

Feb 27: Political Science

March 2: Physics / Economics

March 6: History / Biology

March 17: Mathematics

March 24: Hindi (Core/Elective)

April 1: NSQF Subjects / Sanskrit Vyakran (Final Exam)

Admit Card Release and Download Steps

The BSEH has already made the admit cards available. Regular students are required to collect their hall tickets directly from their respective schools, where they must be signed and attested by the school principal. Private and Haryana Open School (HOS) candidates can download their admit cards from the official website. CBSE Makes Class 10 First Board Exam Mandatory; Missing 3+ Subjects Disqualifies Students From Second Attempt.

How to download the date sheet:

Visit the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in. Navigate to the "News" or "Quick Links" section on the homepage. Click on "Date Sheet for Secondary/Sr. Secondary Annual Examination February-2026." The PDF will open; download and save it for future reference.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

To ensure a smooth examination process, the Board has issued strict instructions for all candidates:

Reporting Time: Students should arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the 12:30 PM start time.

Mandatory Documents: A valid, original admit card with a scanned and duly attested photograph is compulsory for entry.

Prohibited Items: Electronic devices, including mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches, are strictly banned. Possession of these items will lead to the registration of a Unfair Means Case (UMC).

Stationery: Students must bring their own log tables, pencils for map work, and basic stationery.

Provisions for Specially Abled Students

BSEH has introduced inclusive measures for students with physical disabilities (visual or hearing impairment) and learning disabilities like Dyslexia or Dyscalculia. These students are eligible for the services of an amanuensis (scribe) and will be granted an additional 20 minutes per hour for each paper.

