Kolkata, June 26: The West Bengal Food & Supplies Department has claimed to have cancelled some two crore fake ration cards since a drive to link Aadhar Cards to ration cards started in the state. Department sources have said that when digital ration cards were introduced, the total number of cardholders was around 10.5 crore.

“However, following the instruction linking Aadhaar Cards with ration cards, several fake ration cards like one person having more than one card in the name of deceased persons were detected and subsequently cancelled. Currently the total number of cards in the state stand at 8.5 crore,” a Department official said. Initially, the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress were opposed to linking of the cards. West Bengal Government Employees Call For Strike On Demanding DA Hike Tomorrow: Mamata Banerjee Administration Says No Leave Allowed.

However, the official said that, later the state government agreed on it after it made a calculation of the savings in the exchequer that can be achieved following the linking. The Department has also done a rough calculation of the annual savings that can be done after cancellation of such a large number of fake ration cards. “As per calculation, the annual savings will be to the tune of around Rs 3,500 crore,” the official said. He however, added that the number of cancelled ration cards might be slightly reduced in the near future.

“Some people whose cards have been cancelled have complained that their cards were cancelled without any reason. They will have the chance for reactivation of the card with supporting documents. If the Department is satisfied with the documents they furnish, their cards might be reactivated in the near future."

