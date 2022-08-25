New Delhi, August 25: Nearly 6,700 corruption cases probed by the CBI were pending trials in different courts, 275 of them for more than 20 years, according to the latest annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

A total of 1,939 cases were pending trials for more than 10 years and up to 20 years, 2,273 for more than five years and up to 10 years, 811 for more than three years and up to five years and 1,399 cases for less than three years, as on December 31, 2021, it said.

"The Commission, during monthly meetings with CBI, takes note of the large number of cases pending trial in different courts for long periods,” said the CVC annual report 2021. As on 31.12.2021, 6,697 cases were pending trial, out of which 275 cases are more than 20 years old, it said.

Besides, a total of 10,974 appeals and revisions were pending in high courts and the Supreme Court. Of the total of 9,935 appeals, 9,698 were in high courts and 237 in the Supreme Court. There are 1,039 revision pleas pending in the high courts, the report stated.

Out of 10,974 appeal and revision pleas pending in high courts and in the apex court, 361 were pending for more than twenty years, 558 for more than 15 but less than 20 years, 1,749 for more than 10 but less than 15 years, 3,665 for more than five but less than 10 years, 2,818 for more than two but less than five years and 1,823 for less than two years, it said. As many as 645 corruption cases were pending investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 35 for more than five years, the report said.

Of the total cases, 60 were under probe for more than three years but less than five years, 71 for more than two years but less than three years, 162 for more than one year but less than two years and 317 for less than a year, said the report tabled in Parliament in the recently-concluded session and made public on Wednesday.

The CBI had registered 457 cases in 2021 against 549 civil servants, including 221 gazetted officers. Of these, 504 were disposed from investigation, it said.

The federal agency is normally required to complete investigation of a registered case within one year.

"Completion of investigation would imply filing of charge sheets in courts wherever warranted, after receipt of sanction from the competent authority. The Commission has observed that there have been some delays in completing investigations in certain cases," the report said.

Some of the reasons for the delay include “delay due to COVID-19 pandemic”, “delay in investigation due to work overload”, “inadequacy of manpower”, “delay in obtaining responses to Letters Rogatory (LRs)” and “time spent in locating and examining witnesses living in distant places” among others, it said. There were 75 cases of departmental action pending against CBI personnel themselves.

"The Commission regularly reviews cases pending against CBI officers. Pendency of cases against CBI officers reflects on the reputation and image of the country's premier investigation agency. As on 31-12-2021, 55 departmental cases against Group A officers and 20 cases against Group B and C officials were pending at various stages against CBI personnel,” the report said.

Of the total 55 cases pending against Group A officers, 27 were pending for more than four years, six each between three years to four years, two years to three years and one year to two years, and ten for less than a year, it said. Of the total 20 pending cases against Group B and C officials, nine were pending for more than four years, one each for three years to four years and between two years to three years, two for between one year and less than two years and seven for less than a year, as per the report.

The CBI had registered 747 cases in 2021 -- 680 regular cases (RCs) and 67 preliminary enquiries (PEs). A total of 102 cases were registered for demand of bribe by public servants for showing favour and 40 cases for possession of disproportionate assets in the year, said the annual report of the CVC.

The CVC exercises superintendence over the work of the CBI in respect of investigation conduced under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Out of 747 cases, 133 cases were taken up on the directions of the constitutional courts and 37 cases on the requests of state governments/Union Territories, the report said.

The federal probe agency had registered 676 cases in 2020. "During 2021, investigation was finalised in 798 RCs and 86 PEs. As many as 328 cases were pending for investigation for more than one year as on 31.12.2021,” the report said.