Patna (Bihar) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths left the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sunil Singh after an over 11-hour long raid on his premises on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted on the RJD leader's residence in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Dahi Handi Participant Sandesh Dalvi Dies in Mumbai; FIR Lodged Against Event Organiser (Watch Video).

Raids were also conducted on the residences of Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad and former MLC Subodh Roy in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case.

Earlier this morning, CBI conducted raids on the residences of leaders of the RJD in the case ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led government in the Bihar assembly which they eventually won.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Unable to Pay App-Loan Debt, 35-Year-Old Man Kills Wife And Kids, Later Ends His Life.

These raids were conducted on 25 different places, including Delhi, Haryana's Gurugram, and Bihar's Patna, Katihar and Madhubani.

This May, the CBI had filed an FIR in the "land for railway job" case and named Lalu Yadav, his wife and daughters among several others as accused in the case. CBI conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family members in Delhi and Bihar in May.

The CBI had in July arrested Bhola Yadav who used to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was Railway Minister in the alleged land-for-job case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)