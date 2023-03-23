Delhi, March 23: Central government employees who have been eagerly waiting for a hike in their salaries for the last few months can get the good news anytime soon. Earlier, it was said that they would get a hike in dearness allowance (DA) around Holi on the basis of 7th pay commission. However, the Centre did not announce any hike in salary. However, they might hear the good news this week.

According to a report in DNAIndia, the announcement could come by week end. While an official update is still to be made, reports have suggested that the central government may conduct a crucial meeting this week which may be followed by the DA hike announcement on 7th pay commission recommendations. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Introduce 8th Pay Commission in 2024 After Lok Sabha Elections; Check Latest News Update Here.

A 4 percent hike in DA will take the figure to 42 percent from the current 38 percent. With the 4% DA hike, the take-home salary of central government employees will increase. For example, if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 25,500 per month, then the DA of the employee is Rs 9,690 at 38%. After 4% DA hike, the dearness allowance will increase to 10,710. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Hike DA by 4% for Its Employees? Decision Likely After Union Cabinet Meeting on March 22.

After the latest DA hike, the monthly salary of the employee will increase by Rs 10,710 - Rs 9,690 = Rs 1,020.

It's also noteworthy to mention that the DA is revised twice---in January and July and the government make the announcement regarding the DA hike in March.

