Mumbai, March 21: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission are eagerly waiting to hear good news about the dearness allowance hike and fitment factor rate. For a long time now, government employees have been demanding to hike DA and raise Fitment Factor. This comes after the employees received a major setback when the Centre refused to release dearness allowance arrears.

Now, according to a report in DNA, the Narendra Modi government is expected to take a decision on the DA hike on March 22 during the Union Cabinet meeting. As per the report, the government could announce the DA hike after the meeting on March 22. The day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. 7th Pay Commission to Be Soon Replaced by 8th Pay Commission? Check Latest News Update on Date, Pay Matrix Here.

Every year, the Central government hikes the dearness allowance twice - first in January and then later in July. Last year, the government hiked the DA of its employee first in March and then later in September. The last DA hike of 4 per cent raised the dearness allowance to 38 per cent from 34 per cent.

According to various reports, the Centre is likely to raise dearness allowance by 4 per cent. However, an official announcement by the government is awaited. If approved, the 4 per cent DA hike would boost the salary of government employees. The basic salary of government employees will also raise with a hike in DA. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Likely to Revise Fitment Factor Soon, Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Centre could bring in a new pay commission and replace the existing 7th CPC. If reports are to be believed, the Narendra Modi government could introduce the 8th pay commission in 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections and implement it two years later in 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).