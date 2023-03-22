Mumbai, March 22: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission are yet to receive the first dearness allowance hike of 2023. While the Centre has cleared the air around the release of DA arrears, the demand for a DA hike and raising the Fitment Factor hike is gaining momentum. The Narendra Modi government could announce a decision regarding these anytime soon.

Amid all of this, there is an increasing buzz about a new pay commission which is likely to replace the existing 7th pay commission. Now a report in Times Now has said that the Centre is planning to set up the 8th Pay Commission soon. It must be noted that the pay commission rules for government employees are revised every 10 years. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Hike DA by 4% for Its Employees? Decision Likely After Union Cabinet Meeting on March 22.

Will the 8th Pay Commission Replace the 7th CPC?

The same patterns were also observed during the implementation of the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions. However, the demand for a new pay commission has been gaining momentum since the government hiked DA by per cent last year in September. While there is no official announcement regarding a new pay commission, the government has denied of any such proposal under consideration.

As per various media reports, the 8th pay commission will go on to replace the existing 7th pay commission. The Centre is expected to introduce the 8th pay commission in 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections. And if all goes as planned then the Centre could implement the new pay commission in 2026. 7th Pay Commission to Be Soon Replaced by 8th Pay Commission? Check Latest News Update on Date, Pay Matrix Here.

Meanwhile, the Centre could take a decision regarding the dearness allowance hike after the union cabinet meeting today. As per reports, the Centre could raise the DA of its employees by 4 per cent. If approved, this will boost the salary of government employees and bring some much-needed relief to them.

