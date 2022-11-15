Mumbai, November 15: Central government employees who are eagerly awaiting to hear about fitment factor hike and HRA hike might receive some good news soon. As per reports, the government is planning to raise the dearness allowance once again. After increasing the DA in September by 4 percent, the Centre is once again going to announce a hike in dearness allowance.

According to various media reports, central government employees will receive a huge bonanza when the DA will be hike, which is most likely to happen in January 2023. The good news comes after the AICPI index statistics witnessed a spectacular boom. Reportedly, the inflation figures for industrial workers indicate a DA hike of 4 percent. However, there has been no official announcement as yet. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Planning To Implement 8th CPC? ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’ To Be Introduced? Check Latest Update.

As per reports, the Centre is most likely to raise the DA in January 2023. Going by the recent trends and the Centre's decisions on DA, the hike is likely to come in January, two months from now. Reports also suggest that DA hike announcement will be made in March 2023. If the government approves a 4 percent DA hike, then the dearness allowance will increase from 38 percent to 42 percent.

How Much Will the Salary Rise?

As per reports, if the centre approves a 4 percent DA hike, then the basic pay of government employees will rise by Rs 720 per month. The maximum basic pay of the employees will be raised to Rs 2276 per month on average. The news comes after the Labour Ministry released the figures of All India Consumer Price Index- Industrial workers (AICPI). 7th Pay Commission Good News: Government Likely To Raise Fitment Factor After DA, Salary To Increase by Rs 49,420; Check Latest Update.

Since September, the AAICPI index figure is at 131.2. When compared to June, there has been a total increase of 2.1 percent in the AICPI index. It must be noted that the Centre increased the DA every 6 months. This years, the DA was increase twice - first in March 2022 and then in September 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).