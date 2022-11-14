Mumbai, November 14: Central government employees have been demanding an hike in fitment factor and rise in house rent allowance since a long time. Amid all of this, there could be some good news for government employees who are receiving salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations. As per reports, the employees union are preparing a memorandum demanding to increase their salary or bring in the 8th CPC.

However, amid all the reports, the government has denied any news about the implementation of 8th Pay Commission. Reportedly, central government employees have been demanding an hike in fitment factor since a long time. At present, the minimum wage limit of central government employees is Rs 18,000. Interestingly, the new memorandum gives a lot of prominence to the Fitment Factor increment. 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees Soon? Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase.

Presently, central government employees are receiving a fitment factor of 2.57 times. However, central government employees have been demanding that the fitment factor be hiked to 3.68 times. If the government approves the demand, then the salary of government employees will also increase and jump from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

As per multiple reports, the government has no plans of implementing 8th pay commission after the 7th CPC. Instead, the government is panning to bring in a new system wherein the salary of government employees increase automatically. Reportedly, the system will be called 'automatic pay revision system'. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Government Likely To Raise Fitment Factor After DA, Salary To Increase by Rs 49,420; Check Latest Update.

As per the new system, if the DA of government employees is more than 50 percent, then there will be automatic revision in the salary. If the new system is approved then the decision will benefit 68 lakh central government employees and 52 lakh pensioners. However, a final decision is yet to be taken by the government.

