Mumbai, November 12: Central government employees who are eagerly awaiting to heard good news about increase in fitment factor might hear some good news soon. As per reports, the he government may soon take a decision upon revising the fitment factor of government employees, who have been demanding a hike since a long time under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

According to reports, Central government employees have been demanding an increase in fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. It must be noted that the Fitment Factor is the modification of Basic Salary (Basic Pay) by the specific element. Employees across all categories who come under the Central Government Services receive the Fitment Factor benefit. 7th Pay Commission: Check Latest News Update on DA Arrears of Central Government Employees.

As per the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, the fitment factor is currently 2.57. If the fitment factor hike is approved then the salary of government employees is also likely to increase. As per repots, the Centre is most likely to take a decision on fitment factor hike after the Union Budget next year.

Presently, Central government employees are receiving a fitment factor of 2.57 which they want it to be increased to to 3.68 times. At the current fitment factor rate, the salary of a government employee is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. This will change if the Centre approves the fitment factor hike to 3.68 times. If approved, the salary of a government employee will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. 7th Pay Commission Constituted To Revise Salary of State Government Staff, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

On the other hand, if the government accepts 3 times fitment factor hike, then the salary of an employee will be Rs 21,000 X 3 = Rs 63,000, which means there's more good news for government employees after the DA hike. Meanwhile, there are also reports that government will increase the house rent allowance (HRA) and also release three months DA arrears soon.

