New Delhi, February 13: The Central government has formally notified the 8th Pay Commission and approved its Terms of Reference, paving the way for a major salary hike for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 69 lakh pensioners. The move marks the start of a detailed review of pay scales, pensions and allowances, with revised salaries expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The 8th Central Pay Commission will be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members include Pulak Ghosh of IIM Bangalore as part time member and Pankaj Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as Member Secretary. The panel must submit its recommendations within 18 months. 8th Pay Commission: Will Pensioners Who Retired Before December 31, 2025 Get Revised Benefits? Centre Clarifies.

Currently, salaries are governed by the 7th Pay Commission, which fixed the minimum basic pay at INR 18000 and the minimum pension at INR 9000. The highest basic salary, drawn by the Cabinet Secretary, stands at INR 250000. Employees are also receiving Dearness Allowance at 58 percent.

A key highlight of the 8th Pay Commission salary hike will be the revision of the fitment factor, which was set at 2.57 in the previous cycle. Any increase in this multiplier could substantially raise basic pay and overall earnings. 8th Pay Commission Calculator: How To Calculate Your New Basic Pay With Expected Fitment Factor? Step-by-Step Guide To Use 8th CPC Salary Calculator.

If implementation happens after January 2026, employees and pensioners will receive arrears to compensate for the delay.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ET Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).