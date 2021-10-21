New Delhi, October 21: Central government employees and pensioners, who get salary and pension as per the 7th Pay Commission, are likely to receive a piece of good news today. According to reports, the Union Cabinet may approve a hike in the rates of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) today. The announcement regarding DA and DR rates hike could be made this afternoon or in the evening. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike Ranging Between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 Likely If DA Rate Hiked to 31%, Check Calculation.

The rates of DA and DR are usually hiked twice - in January and July - every year. This year, however, hike announced in January came into effect from July 1. The second hike has not been announced so far. It has been widely reported that the Centre may announce the second hike before Diwali. From July 1, central government employees and pensioners, under the 7th Pay Commission, are getting 28 percent of their basic salary/pension as DA and DR respectively. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Hike in Salary of Central Government Employees If DA Rate Touches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

Reports also say a hike of 3 percent in the rates of DA and DR is more likely. According to a report by DNA, the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) touched 121.7 points in June 2021 from 120.6 points in May 2021, following an increase of 1.1 points. "Accordingly, dearness allowance will be 31.18 per cent, but, the calculation of DA is done in the round figure," the report said, adding that hence 3 percent hike in the DA rate is more likely.

If the rates are increased by 3 percent, current and retired central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will get 31 percent of their basic pay/pension as DA and DR respectively. Increased DA and DR rates will certainly push up monthly salary and pension of central staffers.

