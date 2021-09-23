New Delhi, September 23: Central government employees, who get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission, expect another hike in the rate of dearness allowance (DA). At present, they get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA. According to reports, the DA rate could be hiked by 3 percent. If it happens, the hike in annual pay of central government employees will range between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 based on their basic pay. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

The basic salary of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, ranges from Rs 18,000 to a maximum of Rs 2,25,000. If the DA rate is hiked by 3 percent, central government employees would get 31 percent of their basic salary as dearness allowance. Notably, there is no official confirmation whether and when the DA rate would be hiked from 28 percent. Below is the method for calculation to know how much annual salary of central staffers will increase if the DA rate is fixed at 31 percent. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Hike DA Rate Again? Here Are Latest Reports and Updates.

Here's How Much Your Salary Will Increase With 31% DA Rate

If Basic Salary of Employee Is Rs 18,000:

New Dearness Allowance (31%) Rs 5580/month

Existing Dearness Allowance (28%) Rs 5040/month

Calculate the difference: 5580-5040 = Rs 540/month

Increase in annual salary 540X12 = Rs 6,480

If Basic Salary of Employee Is Rs 2,25,000:

New Dearness Allowance (31%) Rs 69,750/month

Existing Dearness Allowance (28%) Rs 63,000/month

Calculate the difference: 69,750 - 63,000 = Rs 6,750/month

Increase in annual salary 6,750 X 12 = Rs 81,000

One can use the above-mentioned method to know how much his or her annual salary will increase if the DA rate is hiked to 31 percent, under the 7th Pay Commission. There are conflicting reports regarding the expected announcement of another hike in the DA rate. Some reports said the announcement could be made this month, while other reports suggest the hike will be announced in October or November.

