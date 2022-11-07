Mumbai, November 7: There has been a lot of buzz that Central government employees will some receive good news about a an increase in fitment factor and a hike in HRA. Meanwhile, there are also reports suggesting that government will release 18-month pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears soon.

However, there's no official confirmation about the same. Since a long time, government employees have been demanding their DA arrears. Reportedly, the demand for long-pending DA arrears is gaining momentum. Reports suggest that central government employees will receive the DA arrears in three instalments. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Government Employees Likely to Receive 18-Months DA Arrears Soon.

Surprisingly, government employees have not been paid DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, government employees were stopped payment of dearness allowances. Besides, DA arrears issue has been pending for a long time before the cabinet.

As per reports, the Union cabinet is yet to consider the demand to release DA arrears of government employees. If approved, the DA arrears of Level-3 employees will be around Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the DA arrears of Level-13 or Level-14 employees will be between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. However, DA arrears is only possible if the negotiations with the government works and the cabinet approves the same. 7th Pay Commission Good News: After DA Hike, Centre Likely To Increase HRA; Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

In September 2022, the Centre hiked the DA of government employees to 38 percent from 34 percent. Before this, government employees were receiving a DA hike of 31 percent, which was raised by 3 percent in January 2022, thereby taking the DA to 34 percent from 31 percent. The DA hike decision benefitted over 50 lakh government employees and 61 lakh pensioners.

