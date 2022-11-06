Delhi, November 6: After the recent hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief on 7th pay commission recommendations, the issue regarding the payment of 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears is once again gaining momentum. As per fresh reports, the Central government employees should not lose hope on getting pending arrears in their account.

Media reports suggest that the Central government employees are likely to receive 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears. For a long time, the demand for DA arrears is gaining momentum among government employees. 7th Pay Commission: Basic Pay To Be Increased? Here's What Government Said About Minimum Wage Hike in 2018

Reports from multiple sources suggest that the government employees will get the 18-month DA arrears in three installments. Notably, government employees have not been given the DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Salary Hike Likely Again For Central Government Employees As Increase in HRA Expected Soon

If the media reports are to be believed, the DA arrears of employees at Level-3 is estimated to be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554 while for Level-13 or Level-14 employees, the arrears range between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. If the negotiations with the government works, then the DA arrears of the government employees will also change.

Government workers are meantime requesting information on their upcoming DA raises. Government employees are anticipated to get their next DA raise in March 2023, based on the Centre's decisions on DA hikes and current patterns. According to reports, the Centre is also expected to raise the DA by 3 to 5 percent based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

