Mumbai, December 20: Central government employees who are eagerly waiting to hear news about HRA hike and DA hike might hear some good news soon. As per reports, central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission might receive some good news about the fitment factor hike. Reports suggest that the government is considering the demand to raise fitment factor.

According to various reports in the media, the Centre is likely to take a decision on increasing the fitment factor of government employees by the end of 2023. For a long time now, central government employees have been demanding a raise in fitment factor, which as per reports will be raised based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. 7th Pay Commission: Next DA Hike for Central Government Employees in March 2023? Check Latest News Updates Here.

Since a long time, Central government employees have been demanding the fitment factor hike to be raised from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. It must be noted that if the centre increases the fitment factor, then the salary of central government will also raise. Presently, central government employees are receiving a fitment factor of 2.57 times.

As per the current fitment factor rate, the salary of central government employees is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. If the fitment factor hike is raised to 3.68 times then the salary of government employee's will also increase. A 3.68 times hike means central government employees salary will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Central Government Employees Get DA Arrears? Check Latest News Updates Here.

In a similar way, if the Centre accepts 3 times fitment factor hike then the salary of a government employee will be Rs 21,000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. Meanwhile, central government employees are also raising demand to increase the DA hike and house rent allowance besides wanting the release of 18-month long pending DA arrears.

