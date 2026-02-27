New Delhi, February 27: Central government employee and pensioner organisations have placed a series of key demands before the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, seeking major revisions in salary structure, promotions and retirement benefits. The demands were discussed during a meeting between the National Council Staff Side and the Joint Consultative Machinery in Delhi on Wednesday.

Representatives, including members from the Central Government Employees Confederation, defence, railway and postal associations, called for a 3.25 fitment factor to significantly boost basic pay. They also proposed either biannual increments or a 7% annual increment instead of the current 3%. 8th Pay Commission Effective Date: Will Salaries and Pensions Be Revised From January 1, 2026?

Employee bodies have urged the government to increase the leave encashment limit at retirement from 300 to 400 days. They also demanded that the fixed medical allowance be raised from INR 1,000 to INR 20,000 per month in areas without CGHS facilities.

In addition, associations stressed the need to expand the number of family units considered for salary calculations from three to five. Maintaining pay gaps across levels and implementing a uniform promotion policy were also key concerns. Leaders highlighted disparities where some employees receive promotions within a few years while others wait over 15 years. 8th Pay Commission: Rising DA Signals Strong Fitment Factor Boost for Central Govt Employees.

According to union representatives, further recommendations will be submitted to the JCM in the coming days as discussions on minimum basic pay, increments and pension reforms continue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

