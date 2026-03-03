New Delhi, March 3: Ever since the Centre notified the Terms of Reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission in November last year, central government employees and pensioners have been closely tracking developments. However, several employee bodies have expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that many of their core demands were not fully reflected in the final framework.

As the 8th Pay Commission process gathers pace, expectations are rising. The discussion is no longer limited to the fitment factor or basic pay revision. A major proposal now under debate is increasing the Fixed Medical Allowance from INR 1,000 per month to INR 20,000 per month for employees and pensioners living in non CGHS areas. Unions argue that with rising medical inflation, INR 1,000 is inadequate, especially for pensioners in rural and remote locations. 8th Pay Commission Update: How the Aykroyd Formula Could Spark a 66% Salary Hike.

The Commission, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has begun operating from its office in the Chandralok Building on Janpath, signalling the start of formal proceedings. 8th Pay Commission Effective Date: Will Salaries and Pensions Be Revised From January 1, 2026?

During the recent NC JCM Staff Side Drafting Committee meeting that began on February 25, a unified charter of demands was prepared for nearly one crore central employees and pensioners. Key proposals include a 3.25 fitment factor, raising annual increments from 3 percent to 7 percent, increasing family units from three to five for salary calculation, cash payment of LTC, enhancing leave encashment from 300 to 400 days, and improvements in retirement benefits.

The restoration of the Old Pension Scheme by scrapping NPS and UPS was also strongly reiterated, though the government has not indicated any clear stance so far.

With growing pressure from unions, all eyes are now on whether the 8th Pay Commission will accept these demands and deliver meaningful financial relief to employees and pensioners across India.

