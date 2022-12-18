Delhi, December 18: Central government employees are now eagerly awaiting good news about their much-needed DA hike. As per various media reports, the government employees under the 7th Pay Commission pay package are likely to receive a hike in their dearness allowance (DA) by March 2023 under 7th pay commission. Apart from the DA hike, the Centre is also likely to increase the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners.

The central government revises Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) twice a year - first in January and then in July under 7th pay commission recommendations. Media reports further claim that the central government employees are likely to receive 3 to 5 percent DA hike in March 2023. 7th Pay Commission: Will Government Announce Hike in DA, Fitment Factor and Release of 18-Month DA Arrears in Budget 2023?

However, the hike in Dearness Allowance will be decided on the basis of inflation rate and the recommendations of the 7th CPC. If the rate of inflation is high at that time, then there are chances that the DA will be hiked more. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Take Decision on Fitment Factor Soon, Here's How Much Salary Will Increase; Check Latest Update

The central government is reportedly planning to decide soon whether to increase the fitment factor of its employees.

The Centre had in September 2022 hiked DA 4 percent, taking it to total 38 percent DA hike so far. Prior to this, the Central government employees were receiving 34 percent DA which was raised by 3 percent in March 2022 under the 7th Pay Commission

The employee’s union is drafting a memo requesting that salaries be increased or that the 8th CPC be implemented for government employees, who are currently paid in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

