Mumbai, March 1: Central government employees under 7th pay commission could receive good news about dearness allowance hike, DA arrears and fitment factor raise soon. The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to take decisions on pending demands of government employees with the Union Cabinet meeting slated to take place today, March 1.

As per a report in Money Control, the Centre could increase the dearness allowance of its employees under 7th CPC on or before Holi 2023. It must be noted that this year, the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and the festival of colours could being some much needed relief to government employees. 7th Pay Commission Demand: Karnataka Government Employees To Go on Indefinite Strike From March 1, CM Basavaraj Bommai Attempts To Assuage Concerns.

Every year, the Centre raises DA and DR for government employees and pensioners twice - first in January and then six months later in July. Last year, the Central government raised the dearness allowance of its employees by 4 percent, thus taking DA to 38 percent from 34 percent.

Reports also suggest that a decision regrading the DA hike could be taken in the cabinet meeting which is scheduled to take place today. Various media reports suggest that the central government employees could receive a 3 to 5 percent DA hike. If the Centre approves a 3 percent DA hike, then the DA of government employees will be 41 percent. It will also boost the salary of employees. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government to Revise Employees’ DA, DR After Holi 2023, Says Report.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Centre could replace the 7th pay commission with the 8th pay commission. Since a long time, government employees have been demanding a new pay commission. A recent report said that the Centre could introduce 8th pay commission in 2024 and implement it in 2026, however, no official announcement has been made.

