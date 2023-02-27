Delhi, February 27: There is some good news for central government employees as they are likely to get an increased salary, Dearness Allowance (DA), and Dearness Relief (DR) under the 7th Pay Commission. Economic times reported that the central government can make these key announcements after Holi.

Several media reports have stated that the Dearness allowance of employees is also expected to increase this March, from the current 38% to 42%. The hike in DA and salary would be effective from January 2023. Besides these measures, the government is also expected to increase DA and DR for pensioners and give 18-month DA arrears to the central government employees. 8th Pay Commission To Replace 7th Pay Commission? Centre Likely To Implement New Pay Commission in 2026; Check Latest News Update Here.

The Central government is also planning to revise fitment factor after March 8. The common fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 per cent. According to the reports, employees are now demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. The hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre Likely To Raise Fitment Factor to 3.68 Times After Holi 2023; Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1. The last hike in September 2022, which benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, raised the DA by 4 per cent to 38 per cent.

