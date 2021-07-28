New Delhi, July 28: After the Centre restored full benefits of dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, there were speculations that monthly gross basic pay, fixed as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, would be raised too. Putting all speculations to rest, the Centre has denied considering any change or raise in monthly gross basic pay of the central government employees. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Another Hike in DA To Be Announced? Decision Likely Soon, Says Report.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Naranbhai Rathwa sought to know from the government whether it is actively considering to raise monthly gross pay of the central government employees after restoration of DA in accordance with fitment factor as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. In a written reply on July 27, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded in negative. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

"The fitment factor of 2.57 was uniformly applied to all categories of employees only for the purpose of fixation of pay in the revised pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," the minister said. The Centre recently approved the release of three installments of DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners respectively with effect from July 1.

These three installments were due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021. The government had frozen the hikes in DA and DR in view of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the revised rate, the central government employees and pensioners will get DA and DR respectively at 28 percent (11 percent over the previous rate of 17 percent, of their basic pay or pension from July 1.

