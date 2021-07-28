New Delhi, July 28: Will the Centre announce another hike in dearness allowance or DA for central government employees, getting paid as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission? According to a report, a hike in DA due from July 2021 is likely to be announced soon. If it happens, there will be fat increase in pay of central government employee under the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

The Centre has decided to pay 28 percent of basic pay as DA from July 1. Prior to the recent announcement, central government employees were getting 17 percent of basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. Here it may be noted the overall hike of 11 percent is part of three previous increments due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 that had been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

DA is hiked twice every year - in January and July. The last increase of 4 percent was announced in January this year. But the increment due from July 2021 has not been announced. According to a report by DNA, the Centre may announce a hike of 3 percent in DA soon for July-December period. However, it is unclear from when the hike, if announced, will come into effect.

If the Centre approves 3 percent hike, central government employees will get 31 percent of basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. This will certainly result in massive increase in central government employees' monthly salaries.

