New Delhi, May 4: In a relief to central government employees, receiving pay as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the government has extended the deadline for pay fixation. The central government employees had urged the government to extend the deadline as they were not prepared to do the exercise in the given time period. The extension will enable central government employees to choose whether they want fixed payment on the basis of the date of promotion or on the basis of the date of increment. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

The Department of Expenditure, under the Ministry of Finance, has issued an office memorandum (MO) on April 15, which states that the deadline for pay fixation has been extended within three months from the date of issuance of this MO, newspaper DNA reported. The government has also made it clear that it will not entertain anymore request for extension of date or relaxation of condonation in exercising of the option.

"The decision by the Centre comes after large number of references were received by the department seeking condonation of delay and allowing another opportunity to exercise/re-exercise the option for pay fixation as the employees have faced time constraints etc. In exercising their option for pay fixation," read the government order. 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.

The Centre said the decision has been taken to provide another opportunity to government employees to exercise/re-exercise option for pay fixation. Central government employees currently gets hike in salary and allowances as well as promotion as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2021 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).