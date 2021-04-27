New Delhi, April 27: Central government employees and pensioners will not get a hike in their Travel Allowances (TA) from July 1 because their Dearness Allowance or DA is not 25 percent or above, which is necessary as per the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC. Since the central government has announced that its employees and pensioners will get full benefits of dearness allowance starting July 1, there has been rampant speculation that a hike in TA will also come into effect. 7th Pay Commission: 'Mera Vetan' App Launched for Jammu and Kashmir Employees, Can Get Details Related to Salary, Increments and Other Allowances.

However, the hike in TA won't be applicable in 7th Pay Commission pay matrix from July 2021 as existing DA of central government employees is 17 percent only, Mint reported. "It's true that central government employees' TA rises in sync with the DA hike. But, this is possible only when the DA is 25 per cent or above. Currently, central government employees' DA is at 17 per cent that means their TA won't rise as some media houses are reporting," Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of Staff Side at National Council JCM, was quoted as saying.

Three installments of DA for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, were frozen in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the Centre announced to restore them. At present, central government employees get DA of 17 per cent. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Holi 2021 Gift for Central Government Employees, Know Details Here.

This level of DA became effective from July 2019 with further revision due from January 2020. But this along with subsequent two other revisions were suspended due to the pandemic. Last year, the Union Cabinet had approved a 4 per cent increase in DA for government employees and pensioners to 21 per cent.

This was to be effective from January 1, 2020. However, in wake of the pandemic the disbursement of DA at increased rates was suspended along with DR for the pensioners. According to Mishra, central government employees can expect a hike in TA when the DA hike announcement for July to December 2021.

