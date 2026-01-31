New Delhi, January 31: As January 2026 draws to a close without a formal rollout of the 8th Pay Commission, central government employees are increasingly anxious about salary revisions and arrears. While the pay revision is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026, experts say actual implementation is likely to be delayed, making arrears a key part of the final payout.

How 8th Pay Commission Arrears May Be Calculated

If the revised pay structure is approved after January 2026, employees are expected to receive arrears for the delayed period. These arrears are typically calculated from the notified effective date of January 1, 2026, until the month revised salaries are actually credited. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Look to Union Budget 2026 for Signals on Faster Rollout.

In practical terms, this means employees may receive a lump sum payment covering the difference between salaries drawn under the 7th Pay Commission and the revised pay under the 8th Pay Commission for the gap period.

Why Delays Are Likely

Past experience suggests delays are common. The 7th Pay Commission was effective from January 2016, but Cabinet approval came only in June 2016, with arrears paid during FY 2016 to 17. A similar pattern could see actual salary credits under the 8th Pay Commission begin in FY 2026 to 27. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: UP, Maharashtra Likely to Lead as States Prepare for Major Pay Revision.

Role of Fitment Factor in Arrears

The final arrears amount will depend largely on the fitment factor, the multiplier used to revise basic pay. While the 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57, estimates for the 8th Pay Commission range between 1.83 and 2.46, with some experts projecting a higher range of up to 2.8 to 3.0.

A higher fitment factor would lead to larger monthly salaries as well as higher arrears payable in INR.

What Government Employees Should Expect

Although January 1, 2026 remains the official effective date, revised salaries are unlikely to be credited immediately. If implementation is pushed into FY 2026 to 27, arrears calculated from the effective date could help offset the delay.

For now, employees will need to wait for clarity on the formation of the commission, submission of its report, and final Cabinet approval.

