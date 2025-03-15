New Delhi, March 15: The central government has approved the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to revise the salaries and allowances of nearly 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners. The fitment factor, a key element in salary revision, is under intense discussion, with employees closely monitoring potential hikes.

The terms of reference (ToR) for the 8th CPC are expected to be finalized by April 2025, with the National Council - Joint Consultative Mechanism (NC-JCM) already submitting its proposals. NC-JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra has emphasized that salary revisions must account for rising inflation, proposing a fitment factor of at least 2.57, though the Council is pushing for 2.86. If accepted, the minimum salary could increase from INR 18,000 to INR 51,480, and pensions could rise from INR 9,000 to INR 36,000. 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Government Employees Expect? All You Need To Know.

Additionally, reforms to the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme have been suggested, which may allow employees to receive at least five promotions in their service tenure. Another significant demand is merging Dearness Allowance (DA) into Basic Pay and providing interim relief until the new Pay Commission is implemented. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt To Remove Number of Allowances Applicable to Employees, Pensioners? Check Details.

Mishra further stressed that the 8th CPC should determine salaries based on the needs of “five consumption units” rather than three, citing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2022, which mandates financial support for dependent parents.

As deliberations continue, central employees and pensioners await favourable recommendations, hoping for a substantial boost in wages to counteract the effects of inflation.

