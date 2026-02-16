New Delhi, February 16: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a high-priority warning to government employees and pensioners regarding a sophisticated cyber scam exploiting the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. Fraudsters are reportedly circulating malicious links and "Salary Calculator" files via WhatsApp and SMS, promising users an early look at their revised pay scales to gain unauthorized access to their mobile devices and bank accounts. The alert was raised by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (14C) through its 'Cyber Dost' initiative. Officials noted that the scam specifically targets the anticipation surrounding salary hikes, using the 8th Pay Commission as a "hook" to lure unsuspecting victims into downloading dangerous software.

How the Salary Calculator Scam Works

The fraud typically begins with a WhatsApp message or SMS claiming that the 8th Pay Commission’s revised salary structure is available for viewing. The message includes a link to download an Android Package (APK) file, often named "Salary Calculator" or "Pay Revision 2026." Airtel AI-Powered Fraud Alert Protection System Launched To Combat Spam and OTP Banking Scams.

Once a user clicks the link and installs the APK file, the malware grants hackers complete remote access to the smartphone. This allows criminals to monitor keystrokes, view screen activity, and intercept sensitive data, including personal messages and Banking OTPs (One-Time Passwords). In many cases, the malware is programmed to delete bank notification SMS messages immediately, leaving the victim unaware that funds are being withdrawn in real-time.

Exploiting Employee Sentiments

Implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is a significant topic of interest for millions of central and state government employees. Cyber experts note that scammers are leveraging this "eagerly awaited" news to create a sense of urgency.

Incidents have already been reported across several regions, including Jharkhand, where employees received professional-looking messages that appeared to be official communications. By the time a victim realizes their device has been compromised, cybercriminals have often already transferred significant sums from linked bank accounts. 8th Pay Commission Scam Targets Govt Employees: How Fake ‘Salary Calculator’ APK Files on WhatsApp Are Draining Bank Accounts.

Official Advisory and Safety Measures

The MHA has clarified that the government never distributes official documents, salary calculators, or policy updates via WhatsApp or unverified APK files. To stay safe, employees are urged to follow these guidelines:

Avoid Third-Party Files: Never download or install APK files sent via WhatsApp, Telegram, or SMS. Stick to official app stores like Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Use Official Channels: For any information regarding the 8th Pay Commission, refer only to the official portals of the Department of Expenditure or the Ministry of Finance.

Verify the Source: If you receive a suspicious message, even from a known contact (whose phone might also be hacked), do not click any links.

Report Immediately: If you have accidentally clicked a link or noticed suspicious activity, report it immediately to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Security experts also recommend that users who have already installed such files should immediately perform a factory reset on their phones and change all banking passwords from a different, secure device.

