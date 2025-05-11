New Delhi, May 10: With the Centre confirming the 8th Pay Commission, speculation is rising among central government employees about salary hikes. While the commission is expected to be implemented by 2026 or 2027, a key determinant of pay increases will be the fitment factor—a multiplier used to revise the basic pay structure.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57. For the 8th CPC, reports suggest a proposed fitment factor of 2.86, advocated by employee unions. If accepted, this could result in a significant jump in basic pay. 8th Pay Commission: Revised Fitment Factor May Offer Marginal Pay Adjustment for Government Employees.

The formula is simple:

New Basic Pay = Old Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

For example, if your current basic pay is INR 20,000, the revised pay at 2.86 would be INR 57,200—up from INR 51,400 under the 7th CPC’s 2.57.

Here’s a comparative snapshot:

Old Basic Pay 7th CPC (2.57) 8th CPC (2.86) Unions’ Demand (3.68) INR 10,000 INR 25,700 INR 28,600 INR 36,800 INR 20,000 INR 51,400 INR 57,200 INR 73,600 INR 30,000 INR 77,100 INR 85,800 INR 1,10,400

If the higher 3.68 fitment factor, as demanded by unions, is accepted, salary increases could be even steeper. Additionally, performance-related pay (PRP) is likely to be introduced to reward merit-based contributions. 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Talks Set To Begin Post ToR Approval — Will It Be 1.92, 2.0 or 2.57?

While implementation is still a couple of years away, employees are keenly awaiting clarity on the timeline and official announcement, with the potential salary gains offering considerable optimism.

