New Delhi, May 07: The central government employees’ forum is gearing up to intensify discussions around the fitment factor and minimum wage revisions once the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission receive government approval, sources familiar with the matter said.

The fitment factor—a crucial multiplier used to revise salaries—has emerged as a top demand among employee unions. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the factor was 2.57, which increased the minimum salary from INR 7,000 to INR 18,000. While no specific figure has been officially proposed yet, speculations suggest demands may range between 2.0 to 2.86. Former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg, however, remarked earlier this year that a factor above 2.0 is unlikely and pegged a more realistic figure around 1.92. 8th Pay Commission: How Much Will Your Basic Salary Rise With 2.86 Fitment Factor? Check Details.

The National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), representing employees and pensioners, has submitted its draft ToR, advocating a new formula to calculate the minimum wage based on the consumption needs of five family units instead of the current three. This revision includes aging parents as legal dependents, citing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2022. 8th Pay Commission Panel Formation Likely by May End; What To Expect in Terms of Fitment Factor, Salary Hike?

The NC-JCM has also urged the merger of certain pay scales to prevent pay stagnation and requested the government reinstate the past norm of merging 50% of dearness allowance (DA) with the basic salary once it crosses the threshold—something last followed during the 5th Pay Commission era.

With nearly 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners awaiting clarity, the formal constitution of the 8th Pay Commission hinges on the ToR’s finalization. Once approved, it will pave the way for structured demands to be presented, with the fitment factor and wage revision being top priorities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).