New Delhi, January 2: January 1, 2026, has marked the effective date of the 8th Pay Commission (CPC), even as uncertainty continues over its formal implementation. With the 7th Pay Commission officially ending on December 31, 2025, a key question dominates discussions among central government employees and pensioners: who benefits more from the upcoming pay revision - junior staff or senior officers?

Effective Date vs Actual Pay Hike

Although the 8th Pay Commission has technically come into force, salaries will continue to be paid under the 7th CPC structure until the government finalises and notifies the new pay matrix. The commission, constituted by the Narendra Modi-led government, covers around 4.8 million employees and 6.7 million pensioners. Once notified, arrears will be paid retrospectively from January 1, 2026. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Salaries and Pensions Be Revised From January 1, 2026? Here’s What Government Records Say.

Fitment Factor Holds the Key

At the centre of the debate is the fitment factor, the multiplier used to revise basic pay. While the 7th Pay Commission used a factor of 2.57, early projections for the 8th CPC point to a more moderate 2.15. Employee unions continue to push for a higher figure to offset inflation, but no official number has been confirmed. 8th Pay Commission: When Are Arrears Likely to Be Paid and How Much Can Central Government Employees Expect?

Junior vs Senior Employees: Who Gains More?

In absolute terms, senior officers are set to receive the largest salary hikes, simply because the fitment factor applies to a much higher base pay. For example:

A Level 1 employee with a current basic pay of INR 18,000 could see it rise to about INR 38,700, a jump of INR 20,700.

A Level 18 officer (Cabinet Secretary level) earning INR 250,000 may see basic pay increase to around INR 537,500, a hike of INR 287,500.

However, in percentage terms, the increase remains uniform across levels, as the same multiplier is applied throughout the pay matrix.

Why Juniors May Feel the Impact More

While senior officials gain more in rupee value, junior employees often experience a sharper improvement in living standards. A doubling of basic pay significantly boosts take-home income, allowances, and future pension calculations for lower-level staff.

What Happens Next

Until the Cabinet approves and officially notifies the recommendations, employees will remain on 7th CPC pay scales. Any delay will only increase arrears, which will be settled once implementation begins.

Senior employees gain more on paper, but junior staff may feel the real-world impact more strongly once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.

