8th Pay Commission News: Submit Your Memorandum Online at 8cpc.gov.in by May 31

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has officially extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit their memoranda and suggestions until May 31. This extension provides central government employees, pensioners, and various associations an additional month to voice their demands regarding future salary and pension structures. The previous cutoff was set for April 30. The decision follows high-level consultations held in New Delhi between April 28 and April 30, where the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) flagged significant technical hurdles and time constraints preventing stakeholders from completing their submissions.

Purpose of the 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission is a specialised panel established by the Government of India to review and recommend comprehensive updates to the pay scales, allowances, and retirement benefits of central government employees. Typically constituted every decade, these commissions adjust compensation to account for inflation and shifting economic landscapes. 8th Pay Commission News: Railway Employee Body Proposes INR 52,600 Minimum Pay and Multiple Fitment Factors.

The 8th Commission is expected to impact millions of personnel across the defense forces, railways, and other central services, with recommendations effectively shaping the financial security of the workforce for the next ten years.

Rationale for the Deadline Extension

The extension to Sunday, May 31, was granted primarily to ensure inclusive participation. During recent meetings, employee unions reported that many organisations were struggling with the mandatory online submission system. By moving the date, the Commission aims to capture a wider range of detailed proposals from:

Individual employees and pensioners

Staff associations and unions

Ministries, departments, and Union Territory administrations

How to Submit a Memorandum Online

The Commission has emphasised a strict "digital-only" policy to streamline the massive volume of data expected. All submissions must be made through the official portal at 8cpc.gov.in or the MyGov "Innovate India" platform. Key submission guidelines include:

Structured Format Only: Users must fill out the specific online forms provided on the portal.

Users must fill out the specific online forms provided on the portal. No Alternative Formats: The Commission will not accept PDFs, MS Word documents, emails, or physical hard copies.

The Commission will not accept PDFs, MS Word documents, emails, or physical hard copies. Category Selection: Submissions are categorised by "Individual/Employee/Pensioner," "Association/Union," or "Ministry/Department/UT."

Risks of Non-Participation

The feedback collected during this phase serves as the foundation for the Commission's final report. Stakeholders who fail to submit their views by the May 31 deadline risk having their specific concerns - such as demands for higher fitment factors or the revival of the Old Pension Scheme - omitted from the deliberation process. 8th Pay Commission News: Will the Next DA Hike Reach 3% for Central Employees? Know What March AICPI Data Signals.

Once the window closes, the Commission will shift its focus to regional field visits, including scheduled stops in Hyderabad and Srinagar, to further evaluate the working conditions and requirements of government staff.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee Business), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).