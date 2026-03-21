Mumbai, March 21: Central government employees and pensioners are closely monitoring the developments of the 8th Pay Commission (8th Central Pay Commission), as discussions intensify regarding the "fitment factor" - the multiplier used to determine new basic pay. With the 7th Pay Commission's tenure having concluded on December 31, 2025, the upcoming recommendations are expected to bring significant revisions to monthly take-home pay and retrospective arrears for millions of workers, particularly those in lower and mid-level pay bands.

Understanding the Fitment Factor Proposals for the 8th Pay Commission

The fitment factor is the most critical element of the pay revision process. While the 7th Pay Commission utilised a multiplier of 2.57, various employee unions have proposed higher figures to account for rising inflation and consumption costs. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: AITUC Proposes 3.0 Fitment Factor for Central Government Employees and 5 Promotions in 30 Years.

The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has suggested a range between 3.0 and 3.25. Additionally, some staff bodies are advocating for the Commission to calculate salaries based on five family consumption units rather than the traditional three, which could effectively raise basic pay by approximately 66 per cent.

Impact on Employees with Basic Pay Below INR 50,000

Employees currently positioned up to Level 8 in the pay matrix are likely to see the most substantial relative shifts. Projections suggest that, depending on the final multiplier approved by the government, the increase in monthly basic pay could vary significantly:

At a 2.0x Multiplier: An employee at Level 1 (currently INR 18,000) would see their basic pay rise to INR 36,000.

An employee at Level 1 (currently INR 18,000) would see their basic pay rise to INR 36,000. At a 2.57x Multiplier: The same Level 1 employee could see a jump to INR 46,260.

The same Level 1 employee could see a jump to INR 46,260. Mid-Level Impact: For those at Level 8 (currently INR 47,600), a 2.57x fitment factor could result in a revised basic pay of approximately INR 1,22,332.

Arrears and 8th CPC Implementation Timeline

Although the government has not officially notified an implementation date, the new pay structure is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. This implies that once the commission's report is finalised and approved - a process that could take over a year - employees will be eligible for retrospective arrears. For employees in the INR 18,000 to INR 50,000 basic salary bracket, estimated arrears for 20 months could range from INR 3.6 lakh to nearly INR 15 lakh, contingent upon the final fitment factor selected. 8th Pay Commission Extends Questionnaire Deadline to March 31, 2026: What It Means for Government Employees and Pensioners.

Next Steps in the Revision Process

The 8th Pay Commission, chaired by Ranjana Prakash Desai, is currently inviting suggestions from stakeholders, including pensioners and unions. The National Council – Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) is also preparing a formal memorandum for submission. While these figures remain projections based on union proposals, they highlight the scale of the financial restructuring currently under consideration by the Union government.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).